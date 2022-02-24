Former WWE star debuts as Malakai Black's new stablemate on AEW Dynamite

The House of Black introduced Buddy Matthews as their latest member on AEW Dynamite. The former WWE star made a surprise debut following the clash between the Kings of the Black Throne and Death Triangle's Penta and PAC.

The tandem of Brody King and Malakai Black lost the bout, but the ringing bell made no difference to their intentions as they continued to assault the winners.

During the post-match assault, Matthews made his presence known, appearing after the lights went out, to the shock of Malakai. While it seemed he would make a heroic save for PAC and Penta, Matthews viciously attacked the Death Triangle pair.

Malakai further encouraged his new stablemate to drive Penta's head into a steel chair. After a moment of hesitance, Buddy did the deed and pledged his allegiance to the House of Black.

Penta brought back a popular gimmick on AEW Dynamite

As previously teased, Penta returned to a familiar, darker alter ego on Dynamite: Penta Oscuro. Fans will recognize the character from the cult-classic wrestling series Lucha Underground, where as Pentagon Dark he reigned as a two-time Lucha Underground champion.

It's important to note that Penta is referred to and billed as Penta Oscuro to avoid copyright issues. Oscuro is the Spanish translation for Dark.

He was a dark protege of WCW legend Vampiro, beginning life in the promotion as a heel who broke his enemies' arms. His role quickly evolved into how he is presented in AEW, an intensely physical anti-hero.

The return to this persona marks the debut of Pentagon Dark in the promotion, a necessary evil in his feud with Malakai and House of Black. His darker side proved prevalent as he scored the victory for his tandem, before being attacked by their opponents.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy