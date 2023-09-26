Buddy Matthews has a four-word reaction to his fiancée Rhea Ripley's message on his birthday

AEW star Buddy Matthews had a special reaction to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram.

Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) and Rhea Ripley recently got engaged to be married after dating for a while. They often express their admiration for each other on different social media handles and are a popular couple among pro wrestling fans.

Ripley recently took to her Instagram Story to wish Matthews a happy birthday with an adorable picture.

"Happy birthday. I love you!" posted Ripley.

You can view a screengrab of The Eradicator's post below:

Matthews acknowledged the birthday message and shared the Story on his Instagram handle. Here is what the former champion wrote in response to The Judgment Day member's post:

"Love you too 'Bruddah.'"

What's next for Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion?

Since joining The Judgment Day last year, Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest names on the WWE women's roster. Capitalizing on her momentum, Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She later defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and captured the women's title.

Speaking of The Eradicator's title reign, it has been decent until now. She has had two personal feuds against Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez since becoming champion. During her latest championship defense against Big Mami Cool, Nia Jax returned to WWE and assaulted the latter, allowing Ripley to reign supreme.

Jax surprisingly attacked The Judgment Day member following the contest, possibly laying the foundation for the latter's next title program. Ripley has been away from WWE programming since the assault, but many expect her to return soon.

Upon her imminent comeback, Ripley could lock horns with Jax at a major event like Fastlane or Survivor Series 2023. Many have expressed displeasure about the Women's World Champion not having enough credible challengers on RAW. However, The Irresistible Force's arrival could solve that issue.