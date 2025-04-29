Buddy Matthews gives a potential spoiler on big AEW return

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews has provided a spoiler on his potential AEW return. He has been out of action after suffering an injury over two months ago.

Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut in 2022 and has since worked with several prominent names. He is currently a member of the Hounds of Hell alongside Brody King and Julia Hart. Matthews last competed at Grand Slam: Australia in February, when he failed to capture the Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada.

Unfortunately, Buddy Matthews suffered an ankle injury at Grand Slam: Australia and has been out of action since. The 36-year-old star recently disclosed his possible in-ring return date. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matthews said that he was hopeful of returning to the squared circle in the next couple of weeks.

"I’m hoping sooner rather than later. I'm obviously gonna have to get in the ring and suss it out and get back in ring shape. But I'm hoping in the next couple of weeks, fingers crossed." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Buddy Matthews on his AEW direction after Malakai Black's departure

Malakai Black departed AEW earlier this year and has now returned to WWE. In All Elite Wrestling, The Dutch Destroyer was the leader of House of Black, a faction that involved Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

In the same interview on Insight, Matthews discussed the creative direction of Hounds of Hell following Malakai Black's exit. He said the group didn't want to be the House of Black under a new moniker.

"So Hounds of Hell have started. Obviously, we rebranded as the Hounds of Hell. It's still House of Black, it's just not under that name. We're just adding a little bit more color to it, and just doing a bit more talking ourselves. We don't want to just be House of Black under a new name. We need to change a little bit, new coat of paint. So we started that, obviously." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Fans will have to wait and see when Matthews finally makes his return from injury on AEW TV.

