Buddy Matthews makes a huge revelation about his personal life with Rhea Ripley: "Pain in the a**"

Current AEW star Buddy Matthews has opened up about a significant issue in his relationship with Rhea Ripley. He also disclosed how the couple learned to resolve it.

Buddy Matthews tied the knot with Rhea Ripley last year. The two often express love for each other on social media despite working in different promotions. While Buddy is currently signed with AEW, Ripley is a top star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have different schedules every week. Mami usually works on Mondays for RAW, while Matthews works on Wednesdays and Saturdays for Dynamite and Collision. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matthews discussed the challenges of having a different schedule from his wife. He also disclosed how they managed to work it out.

"Sometimes, it becomes a bit of a pain in the a**. But we just kind of lock in that well, she's definitely on a Monday, whether she's on live events or not, depends. But then, if I'm on a Wednesday or a Saturday, then we get a couple of days in there. But we learn to work it out."' [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Buddy Matthews on how he spends time with Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews revealed how he likes to spend time with his wife, Rhea Ripley. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy said he was lucky that he married his best friend.

"I don't need a massive group of friends. I don't need approval. As long as I have her, I could be the clown too, and we can just be chilled. I don't need to go out. Give me a pizza, my wife, a horror movie, and we are good. I'm on cloud nine, and then generally, I'll fall asleep, but that's because I'm comfortable. That's a good thing for a guy, if a guy could fall asleep. So yeah, but she's my best friend, and now I'm very lucky." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ripley continues to be a top star in RAW's women's division, while Buddy is preparing for his in-ring comeback after suffering an injury. It will be interesting to see what's next for both of them in pro wrestling.

