Buddy Matthews pays tribute to his wife Rhea Ripley at AEW Grand Slam Australia

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 13:57 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left), Buddy Matthews (right) (Image credits: Rhea Ripley on X, Buddy Matthews' Instagram handle)

Buddy Matthews paid tribute to his wife Rhea Ripley during his match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Matthews was in action against Kazuchika Okada.

The 36-year-old star is a member of Hounds of Hell, alongside Brody King and Julia Hart. The group was previously known as the House of Black but was renamed after Aleister Black's departure.

At Grand Slam: Australia, Matthews challenged Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. The Rainmaker has held the title for over 300 days after defeating inaugural champion Eddie Kingston in March 2024. He has successfully defended the gold against many top names, including PAC, Dax Harwood, Claudio Castagnoli, Will Ospreay, and more.

During Matthews' match against Okada, he applied the Inverted Cloverleaf on his opponent. The move has often been used by his wife, Rhea Ripley, in WWE.

Watch Matthews applying the submission on Okada below.

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley got married in June 2024. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. Matthews was signed to WWE prior to joining AEW in 2022.

Ripley still competes in WWE and is one of the biggest superstars in the promotion. She is the reigning Women's World Champion, currently in her second reign with the coveted title.

Edited by Pratik Singh
