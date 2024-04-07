Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's special entrance at WrestleMania 40

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley’s special entrance at WrestleMania 40 was hailed by her partner and fiance Buddy Mathews. Mami came out to her entrance music played by the rock band Motionless in White.

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Title in the opening match of WrestleMania Night One against Becky Lynch. The star has been on a dominant title run for about a year now and has continuously delivered top-notch performances.

After Ripley made her entrance, AEW star Buddy Matthews took to X/Twitter to showcase his reaction to his partner’s entrance and also the band that played the live music for her. He wrote that Ripley combined with the Motionless in White band was "fire."

“@RheaRipley_WWE & @MIWband = 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Many fans expected Becky Lynch to win the title after she won the Elimination Chamber match to qualify to take on Rhea Ripley but that was not to be as the latter took home the title with two Riptides. It will be interesting to see what's in store for Rhea Ripley and Becky.

As for Matthews, his involvement with the House of Black will see him accompany Malakai Black and have his back as they look to become a top tag team in AEW once again.

