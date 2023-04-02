Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's WWE SmackDown Women's Title win at WrestleMania 39

AEW star Buddy Matthews reacted to his girlfriend Rhea Ripley winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day, for the first time in her career, defeated The Queen Charlotte Flair to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

The last time these two stars wrestled each other on the grandest stage was back in 2020 at WrestleMania 36. Women's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Charlotte Flair defeated The Nightmare at the PLE to become the NXT Women's Champion for the second time in her career.

Both wrestlers crossed paths once again when The Queen was in the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship. Flair dethroned Ripley once again. It seemed like the 36-year-old star was Rhea Ripley's Kryptonite.

The Judgment Day member wanted to get her retribution and thus challenged The Queen for her SmackDown Women's title after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. At the Show of Shows, both women went to war and in the end, Ripley won after hitting an Avalanche Riptide from the second turnbuckle.

Ripley's boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews reacted to the match by congratulating both women for an incredible performance.

"@RheaRipley_WWE v. @MsCharlotteWWE was incredible! Both ladies! Brav-F’n-O!" Buddy Matthews tweeted.

Rhea Ripley is the first female in WWE history to win a championship on RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK.

