Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley seemingly calling WWE RAW Superstar "hot"

Buddy Matthews reacted to his girlfriend Rhea Ripley calling a top WWE Superstar 'hot'. The star in question is Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion and Con-man Dom have been developing an on-screen relationship for the past few months. Ripley was the main person who had convinced the 26-year-old star to join The Judgment Day. The two have been given a lot of screen space.

This past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio ripped apart a fan's Latino World Order T-Shirt and threw it to the ground.

The Eradicator reacted to the tweet claiming that it was 'hot'. A Twitter user brought this tweet to her real-life boyfriend Buddy Matthews' attention forcing him to react. He shared a GIF of Hollywood actor Dan Levy sarcastically smiling and clapping.

This was not the only time the AEW star reacted to Ripley's posts involving Mysterio. Following the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, The Eradicator shared a picture of her in-ring gear on Instagram. Her wrestling tights had Dominik's name on them.

Upon seeing this, Matthews made a naughty comment.

"He might be written on ya b**… but I get to touch it 😜," Buddy Mathews commented.

Rhea Ripley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash

Tonight on the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Eradicator defended her title for the first time since dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Her opponent was crowd favorite Zelina Vega. Both stars put on a tough battle but in the end, The Muscle of The Judgment Day was a tad bit too much to handle for the former Queen's Crown tournament winner.

Rhea Ripley was recently drafted to Monday night RAW along with her Judgment Day members. Will she remain the SmackDown Women's Champion and be allowed to defend the title on both brands? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's title run so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

