Buddy Matthews has a six-word response to Rhea Ripley's cheery moment with Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day currently consists of Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The faction was formed initially by Edge (Adam Copeland) last year after WrestleMania, with Priest and Ripley as its first two members. However, after Balor joined the group, Rated R Superstar was ousted, and after a few months, Dominik joined the stable after turning his back on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Over the past few months, The Judgment Day has gradually taken over The Bloodline's spot as the most dominant faction in WWE, with all four members dripping in gold. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, Damien Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor.

Ripley and Mysterio play an on-screen couple, and The Eradicator recently reacted to a picture of her with Dom during a WWE live event in Berlin, Germany. In the photo, Rhea wrapped her arm around Dirty Dom's neck, seemingly having a fun moment in the ring. AEW star Buddy Matthews, who is engaged to Rhea Ripley, reacted to the post in a light-hearted manner with a funny GIF and laughing emojis.

"Oh Buddy is gonna freak out!" Buddy wrote.

Buddy Matthews is currently a part of the faction House of Black in All Elite Wrestling alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

Dominik Mysterio set to face Ricochet on RAW

On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, the NXT North American Champion will go face to face against Ricochet in a non-title match, which was made official after last week's promo by Logan Paul and Dirty Dom.

Logan Paul, who is gearing up to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this Saturday, returned to RAW last week to deliver a promo against the Luchador. Dominik entered to support the social media star's quest for the title. After that, Paul took shots at the WWE announcer, Samantha Irvin.

Soon, Samantha Irvin's fiancé, Ricochet, came out and delivered a beatdown on the heels. The match between Dominik Mysterio and the 'One and Only' was later made official by the Stamford-based company.

