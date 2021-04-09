Bullet Club member offers to help Jon Moxley against The Elite

Bullet Club member Tama Tonga has offered to help Jon Moxley following the turn of events on this week's AEW Dynamite. Taking to social media, the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion hinted towards a potential alliance between The Guerrillas of Destiny and Moxley.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed up with The Young Bucks for a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

Here's what Tama Tonga tweeted out after The Young Bucks betrayed Jon Moxley:

Looks like you need help @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/zESeGlNhgI — Tama Tonga The Great (@Tama_Tonga) April 9, 2021

After another conflict between The Bucks and Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson aligned themselves with Jon Moxley. However, it wasn't long before the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions turned their backs on Moxley to help Omega, Anderson and Gallows win Dynamite's main event.

Omega pinned Jon Moxley once again, and The Young Bucks reunited with their best friend along with The Good Brothers. In doing so, The Elite were back on good terms once again after several weeks of in-fighting between The Young Bucks and Don Callis.

Could Jon Moxley receive some help from the Bullet Club in his war against The Elite?

It is safe to say that Jon Moxley barely has an ally in AEW except Eddie Kingston. Hence, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa helping out the former AEW World Champion against The Elite shouldn't come as a surprise.

Given the history between Tama Tonga and Kenny Omega from their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling, there is definitely a possibility that the Guerrillas of Destiny could decide to help Jon Moxley in this case.

During Omega and The Young Bucks' days together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Haku - collectively known as The Firing Squad - fired The Elite from the Bullet Club.

This eventually forced The Elite to become a faction of its own, whereas Bullet Club replaced Omega with the returning Jay White as the frontrunner of the group.

Jon Moxley himself has had his fair share of issues with the Bullet Club over recent months during his heated feud against KENTA. Courtesy of the Forbidden Door, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa could make their way over to AEW like KENTA did.