Bullet Club member shares a cryptic post ahead of AEW Collision

A certain member of the legendary faction Bullet Club has just shared an interesting message, as he revealed he was among the crowd for tonight's episode of AEW Collision. This would be Taiji Ishimori.

The 41-year-old is a member of the current main branch of the faction in Japan, with David Finlay leading them. The Bone Soldier has been part of the group since 2018. He has gotten the chance to hold several titles in NJPW, including three reigns as the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Taiji Ishimori took to X social media platform and shared a photo of the stage of tonight's episode of Collision. He was not scheduled for any event tonight, but his appearance at tonight's show is of interesting timing.

However, another big Japanese name, Jun Akiyama, will be in action tonight against Bryan Danielson.

"Let's get started," Ishimori tweeted.

How is Bullet Club Gold doing in AEW?

One branch of the legendary faction that is with AEW is Bullet Club Gold. They are based in the United States. The group consists of Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

They currently stand as the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions. With Juice Robinson currently out with injury, the rest of the members have struck an alliance with AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed. They have now formed a super-faction.

They have competed in one match as a unit and have successfully taken the win, getting the better of the Dark Order and Jeff Jarrett and his crew.

It remains to be seen why Taiji Ishimori is in attendance for Collision tonight and whether this may have implications moving forward. With Forbidden Door happening later this year, could there be a crossover between the two branches?

