Bullet Club's Jay White confirmed to face veteran superstar; will feature alongside two former WWE stars

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed a huge match between Jay White and Christopher Daniels. The Bullet Club star will face the former TNA World Tag Team Champion at the upcoming NJPW STRONG: Nemesis tapings.

The show is set to be New Japan Pro Wrestling's last tapings of 2021 and will also feature a host of other exciting matches. Former WWE Superstar JONAH is going to face David Finlay in a singles match.

Another confirmed bout for Nemesis — Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne — is likely to be an exciting rematch between the two.

Here's the announcement made by NJPW:

At NJPW: Battle in the Valley, JONAH made his debut and confronted Moose. The former Bronson Reed stood toe-to-toe with the reigning IMPACT World Champion, but he had other ideas in mind.

JONAH attacked Juice Robinson, as the latter had just lost a match to the IMPACT World Champion. Juice's tag team partner David Finlay also jumped in, trying to make the save, but was taken out by the former WWE Superstar.

Jay White lost the NEVER Openweight Championship at Battle in the Valley

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Jay White got involved in a huge singles match with Tomohiro Ishii. The Bullet Club star defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Ishii, and if The Stone Pitbull was unable to win the title, then he would have never gotten the chance to challenge for the belt again.

Following yet another incredible showdown between White and Ishii, the CHAOS star reigned supreme and became the new champion. White currently doesn't have a title, but the Bullet Club frontrunner isn't shy of stepping into the ring with any challenger.

As for Christopher Daniels, this will be the first time since 2018 that the veteran superstar will be stepping into an NJPW ring.

