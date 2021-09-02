Bullet Club's Jay White set to face rising AEW star at NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed another high-profile match for Autumn Attack featuring Jay White, who is set to take on Daniel Garcia. Garcia has been on the rise in recent weeks, courtesy of his incredible work at All Elite Wrestling.

However, a match against the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion will arguably be the 22-year-old's toughest test as of late. The bout is set to take place on September 26 at Autumn Attack, which will be held under the NJPW Strong banner.

On the same night, Karl Fredericks will team up with Clark Connors to face Will Ospreay and a mystery partner. It should be interesting to see who Ospreay's mystery partner will be, especially knowing that his fellow United Empire stablemates are back in Japan.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could add a new member to his faction at Autumn Attack.

The night before will feature Tom Lawlor in action against Ren Narita. A fun eight-man tag team match is also set to be held on September 25, featuring Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and TJP. Standing across from them in the ring will be Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and Chris Bey.

Having joined the Bullet Club following an offer from Jay White on IMPACT Wrestling, this marks the first time Bey will team up with his fellow stablemates under the NJPW banner.

Here are the match announcements for NJPW Autumn Attack:

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️



More HUGE matches announced for Autumn Attack in North Texas!



Sept 25:

💥Lawlor vs Narita

💥Robinson/Rush/Connors/TJP vs BULLET CLUB



Sept 26:

💥Garcia vs White

💥Fredericks/Connors vs Ospreay/??



More: https://t.co/ocJP0Zpjtk



TIX: https://t.co/i0KPVNgVoH pic.twitter.com/Ol8HXyTjsp — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 2, 2021

Jay White will aim for no less than a dominant win at NJPW Autumn Attack

At NJPW Autumn Attack, Jay White will be hoping for a big win over Daniel Garcia. Switchblade only recently successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Championship, as he is on the back of a significant win over David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence.

While his match against Garcia is a non-title bout, White's next challenger for the NEVER Openweight Championship could be set up at NJPW Autumn Attack.

