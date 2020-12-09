In the lead-up to Wrestle Kingdom 15, KENTA once again had to defend his rights to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Brody King. Following his latest match in NJPW STRONG, the Bullet Club star took to Twitter and put Jon Moxley on notice yet again.

On this occasion, the #1 contender for the IWGP US Championship asked Renne Paquette how many more times he would have to defend his briefcase. In response to the question, Renne replied with a GIF of her husband Jon Moxley.

Here is the exchange between KENTA and Renne Paquette:

KENTA then followed-up with yet another reply to the former WWE broadcaster.

Earlier in the year, KENTA won the New Japan Cup USA Tournament. The win guaranteed a future US Title shot for the Bullet Club star, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jon Moxley has failed to make it back to Japan and defend his title.

On the other hand, KENTA has already defended his briefcase against the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jeff Cobb, and David Finlay in order to rightfully establish his place as the #1 contender for the IWGP US Title.

Jon Moxley vs. KENTA at Wrestle Kingdom 15?

Jon Moxley is closing in on an entire year of his reign as IWGP US Champion. The now-former AEW World Champion won the title by beating Lance Archer at WK 14 and then defended it against Juice Robinson and Minoru Suzuki. Since then, Moxley has mostly focused on his career in America and hasn't appeared in NJPW.

As things stand, the usual plan would be to have Jon Moxley defend his title against KENTA at WK 15. However, as per Tony Khan, Moxley will not be appearing at next year's Wrestle Kingdom event and it remains to be seen what NJPW decides to do with the IWGP US Championship.

Nevertheless, a match between KENTA and Moxley should be an instant classic and one that the Tokyo Dome crowd should thoroughly enjoy.