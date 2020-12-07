Bullet Club star KENTA has once again sent a warning to Jon Moxley and has put the IWGP United States Champion on notice. The No. 1 contender to the US title took to Twitter and asked MOX to give up the belt in his absence.

The former WWE Superstar has been asking to face Moxley for a while now. He even showcased his frustration by repeatedly stating "Where's Moxley?." Here is what KENTA sent out on Twitter:

I want Moxley

NOT YOU @Brodyxking



I’m so tired of saying “Where’s Moxley?”



GIVE ME THE IWGP US TITLE — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 6, 2020

The Bullet Club star sent out another tweet, as he took one more dig at the former AEW World Champion with the following image:

Jon Moxley won the IWGP US title earlier in the year when he defeated Lance Archer to win the strap for the second time in his career. Since then, Moxley has put his title on the line against Juice Robinson and Minoru Suzuki. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been unable to make it to Japan and defend his title on regular occasions.

Is KENTA vs. Jon Moxley on course for WrestleKingdom 15?

KENTA is still currently in possession of the IWGP US title briefcase that guarantees him a shot in the future. Having already defended the briefcase on a few occasions, the Bullet Club star is understandably not impressed with Moxley's antics so far.

Having recently dropped the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega, Moxley is expected to defend the IWGP US title at WK. However, Tony Khan did recently claim that MOX will not be a part of next year's Tokyo Dome show. It remains to be seen if there's any truth to that talk on NJPW's behalf though.

KENTA vs. Moxley is a match that has been in the making for quite some time now. The two former WWE Superstars have had a similar journey, especially based on the manner they both left WWE. A match between the two would be a show-stealer, nonetheless.