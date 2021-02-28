Bullet Club's Tama Tonga calls out former AEW champions and current IMPACT champions

Bullet Club's Tama Tonga has called out the current IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Following the Guerrillas of Destiny's successful defense of the IWGP Tag Team Championships, the BC OG put The Good Brothers on notice.

On Night 2 of NJPW Castle Attack, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated the CHAOS duo of YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto. After having suffered a few losses to the challengers in multi-man tag team matches, GoD finally got one over at the Osaka-jo Hall.

While making his way to the back after the match, Tama Tonga put all the tag teams on notice and mentioned that anybody could get it. The Good Bad Guy indicated that tag teams from other promotions could try their luck to take the IWGP Tag Titles from Tama and Tanga.

In the above clip, Tama Tonga can be seen putting FTR from AEW on notice, as well as their former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Tama referred to the Top Guys as "Top Boys" and took another subtle dig by calling Anderson and Gallows "The Good Sisters".

The Good Brothers themselves are former IWGP Tag Team Champions and were the primary heavyweight tag team of the Bullet Club. However, following Anderson and Gallows' departure from NJPW, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa took over the heavyweight tag team division for the Bullet Club.

What's next for Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa as the IWGP Tag Team Champions?

Having won the IWGP Tag Team Titles for the 7th time at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have already defended their titles on two different occasions.

Only club that matters...ever. https://t.co/OVnWvfpm9O — Tama Tonga The Great (@Tama_Tonga) February 11, 2021

Their first title defense was over former champions Dangerous Tekkers in a match that ended via DQ. With the Guerrillas of Destiny marking their second defense of the IWGP Tag Titles at Castle Attack, it remains to be seen which tag team will step up to them.

Fellow Bullet club member Gino Gambino mentioned on commentary that Aussie Open could possibly challenge Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa once again. But with NJPW open to working with IMPACT and AEW, the Bullet Club duo could be challenged by the tag teams from either promotion.