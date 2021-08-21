Bullet Club star calls out CM Punk after his AEW debut

Bullet Club star KENTA has officially asked for a match against CM Punk. Shortly after the debut of the former WWE Champion in All Elite Wrestling, KENTA took to Twitter to send a message to Punk.

In the past, KENTA and Punk have had their issues over the Go To Sleep finishing maneuver. A move that was made by KENTA, later popularized by Punk in the US, mostly during his time with WWE.

However, now that AEW and NJPW are in a working relationship, courtesy of the Forbidden Door, KENTA has made it clear that he wants a piece of CM Punk.

Here's what KENTA tweeted out after CM Punk made his AEW debut:

It’s official.



GIVE ME CM PUNK — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 21, 2021

A few months ago, KENTA made his presence felt in AEW Dynamite when he became one of the first Superstars from NJPW to arrive in AEW. In the lead-up to his match against Jon Moxley, the Bullet Club star appeared on Dynamite and laid out the then-IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

KENTA and Moxley would then go on to share the ring in AEW, in a tag team match also featuring Kenny Omega and Lance Archer. Over at NJPW Strong, Moxley retained the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a highly awaited singles match against KENTA.

Could KENTA possibly face CM Punk down the road?

A match between CM Punk and KENTA is certainly a possibility, especially knowing that KENTA has already worked under the AEW banner in the past. With Punk also mentioning NJPW's G1 Climax in the post-AEW Rampage: The First Dance media scrum, there could be a possibility of him being involved in potential NJPW crossovers.

However, as things stand, CM Punk will appear on Dynamite next week and then face Darby Allin at AEW All Out. In his first-ever AEW promo, Punk laid out the challenge to Allin after weeks and weeks of teasing from the TNT Champion and the pair will cross paths on September 5th.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Vedant Jain