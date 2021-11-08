Bullet Club star calls out CM Punk following a massive championship win

At NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA called out AEW star CM Punk.

Following his incredible victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi, the newly crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion called out Punk in his post-match backstage interview.

During the backstage interview, KENTA said that he wants to entertain the fans and give them hope. The Bullet Club star went on to call out CM Punk and claimed that he's ready to put the AEW star to sleep.

"I just want [to] entertain you guys, I want to give you guys a hope. So, hey, CM Punk, I'm ready to put you sleep. I'm officially, new IWGP United States Champion."

KENTA and Punk have never shared the ring. However, the bad blood between the two men runs deep. KENTA is the originator of the Go To Sleep finishing maneuver, a move that was popularized by CM Punk among casual wrestling fans, courtesy of his work in WWE.

At NJPW Power Struggle 2021, KENTA won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship by hitting the Go To Sleep on Tanahashi. The Ace's short title reign came to an end after just one defense against Kota Ibushi.

What is CM Punk currently up to in AEW?

Currently, in AEW, CM Punk is engaged in a heated feud against Eddie Kingston. The two have been going back-and-forth after Kingston interrupted Punk backstage during an episode of AEW Rampage.

Punk and Kingston were also involved in an incredible promo segment on Rampage this past week. The two took each other to the limit on the microphone and even engaged in a brawl. Punk will now face The Mad King at AEW Full Gear on 13th November.

In the past, CM Punk has made it clear that he wants to compete inside a New Japan ring. Courtesy of NJPW's working relationship with AEW, Punk vs. KENTA could come to fruition maybe for the IWGP US Heavyweight Title.

