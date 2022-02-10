Bullet Club star Jay White makes surprise AEW debut; Assists former WWE Superstar

The forbidden door is well and truly open as Bullet Club star Jay White made his surprise AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite.

During a segment, White assisted former WWE star Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in a brawl against Roppongi Vice.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

White is currently a member of the Bullet Club and has been a regular on NJPW STRONG. Courtesy of New Japan Pro Wrestling's relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, White has been working on both promotions.

During Tony Schiavone's interview with Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, Cole and The Young Bucks attacked the duo. Cole then looked over at White, who took out Trent and had a brief interaction with the former members of the Bullet Club.

Check out Jay White's AEW debut here:

The Bullet Club and The Elite have quite a bit of history with each other. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and co. were once a part of the same group before being betrayed by Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku.

During Omega's time as the leader of the BC, he had also invited White to join the faction, an offer that Switchblade refused at the time.

A few months later, down the road, White did join the faction but under his own terms, as he aligned himself with a group consisting of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and co., and not Omega and The Bucks.

Tama Tonga, who was among the three men who removed Omega and The Young Bucks from the Bullet Club, took to Twitter to react to Switchblade's AEW debut. Here's Tonga's reaction:

Jay White recently shared the ring with several AEW Superstars over in NJPW

On NJPW STRONG, Jay White has recently faced several top superstars from AEW. As part of White's Open Challenge, he recently shared the ring with the likes of Daniel Garcia, Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels.

White, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Intercontinental Champion, hasn't officially signed with AEW. As of this writing, it remains to be seen how the storyline between White, The Elite, and Roppongi Vice unfolds going forward.

In the past, another top member of the Bullet Club, KENTA, also made his presence known in AEW. The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion also teamed up with Kenny Omega on Dynamite.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is to be seen if other current Bullet Club members will follow Switchblade into AEW.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Alan John