Bullet Club star Jay White responds to AEW Champion's reference from Dynamite

In the aftermath of this week's AEW Dynamite, Jay White responded to Kenny Omega's post-match comments to KENTA. Taking to Twitter, Switchblade made a subtle reference to Omega referring to the former as "Brother Switchblade".

Kenny Omega received a helping hand from KENTA in the closing stages of this week's Dynamite. Much to everyone's surprise, the Bullet Club Superstar showed up in AEW and assaulted his long-term rival, Jon Moxley. In doing so, KENTA pretty much bridged the gap between AEW and NJPW.

Taking to Twitter, Jay White responded to Kenny Omega. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion shared an image of himself from a recent New Beginning tour show and used the caption "BrotherSwitchblade".

Jay White recently made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since losing to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion failed to regain the title and also couldn't get his hands on the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, as well.

On the other hand, Ibushi's former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, will be teaming up with KENTA on next week's Dynamite. The former leader of the Bullet Club will look to take out both Lance Archer and Jon Moxley, with the help of the number one contender for MOX's IWGP US Championship.

Shock KENTA appearance leads to all-star tag team preview of #MOXvsKENTA on AEW Dynamitehttps://t.co/ZDHkGrCydy#njpw pic.twitter.com/suZzwLBJFt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 5, 2021

Jay White is on a redemption tour after his return to NJPW

Jay White has set his sights on Tomohiro Ishii, the man who prevented the former from winning last year's G1 Climax. Switchblade will be teaming up with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, The Guerillas of Destiny, and together the Bullet Club trio will challenge for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

The BC trio will face the team of Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI as part of the on-going New Beginning tour. As for Jay White, a singles match with Ishii is also a possibility, for the near future. Switchblade has targeted The Stone Pitbull for the past few weeks and the latter also pinned White in a 10-man tag team match before he went on a hiatus.