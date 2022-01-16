Bullet Club star Jay White's open challenge answered by TNA legend at recent tapings

Jay White's latest open challenge at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's The New Beginning USA was answered by AEW star and TNA legend Jay Lethal.

In the lead-up to New Beginning USA 2022, NJPW confirmed that White would be facing a mystery opponent at the show. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion had called out superstars from 'any promotion' in order to prove that it was still was the 'Switchblade Era'.

Lethal answered the challenge and threw everything he had at White. In the end, Switchblade secured the pinfall victory after he hit the Blade Runner on Lethal.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Jay (White) beat Jay (Lethal) in an excellent main event. Jay (White) beat Jay (Lethal) in an excellent main event. https://t.co/Bd0GX8JWd8

At the recent NJPW STRONG: Nemesis show, White faced AEW star Christopher Daniels in singles action. On Saturday, the Bullet Club star found himself sharing the ring with yet another superstar from AEW, this time in the form of Jay Lethal.

The two promotions continue to work together by trading talent. Over the course of the past few months, several New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars have walked through the Forbidden Door and competed in AEW. The likes of Minoru Suzuki, KENTA, and Tomohiro Ishii have all competed in an AEW ring. Similarly, AEW stars Jon Moxley, Christopher Daniels and Lethal have wrestled for NJPW.

What's next for Jay White?

Jay White has mostly been competing in the United States for NJPW STRONG, so he has been absent from action in Japan. During his last big title match, Switchblade dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Moving forward, he'll hope to capture more gold soon.

In addition to his prominence on NJPW STRONG The Bullet Club star will also return to the IMPACT Zone soon, alongside Bulle Club stablemates Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that all three men will be stepping foot into the IMPACT Zone in the near future. As of now, it remains to be seen if White will walk through the other side of the Forbidden Door and step foot in AEW as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think about Jay White's match with Jay Lethal? Sound off below!

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Jay White? Yes No 0 votes so far