Bullet Club star Jay White teases a potential match with 12-time Champion

Bullet Club star Jay White has teased a potential match against Christopher Daniels. Taking to Twitter, Switchblade reacted to Daniels' upcoming return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

White has been one of the most decorated performers in NJPW over the course of the last several years.

AEW star and veteran professional wrestler, Christopher Daniels, is set to make his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at the upcoming NJPW STRONG Nemesis event on December 9.

Daniels will be stepping foot inside the NJPW ring for the first time since 2018 and will be present at The Vermont in Hollywood, California.

Taking to Twitter, Jay White sent out the following tweet:

As things stand, it remains to be seen who Daniels' opponent at Nemesis will be. A match with Jay White is far from confirmed.

NJPW also released a statement on their official website, which read the following:

In a surprise announcement at NJPW STRONG’s Riverside tapings on November 15, one final event in 2021 was announced- at the Vermont Hollywood in LA for Nemesis December 9. Tickets are already on sale with a sell out expected, and the event’s first big name has been revealed!

Christopher Daniels will be making his way to an NJPW ring for the first time since 2018. AEW’s worldly veteran has a spicy history with NJPW that stretches back some two decades, and writes a new chapter on STRONG at Nemesis.

Stay tuned for more information on what will be a stacked night of action!

Here's the official announcement made by NJPW on Twitter:

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Christopher Daniels makes his return to NJPW action as Nemesis sees



DECEMBER 9, VERMONT HOLLYWOOD



Get tickets now!

dice.fm/event/ng659-ne…



#njnemesis ICYMIChristopher Daniels makes his return to NJPW action as Nemesis sees #njpwSTRONG 's last tapings of the year!DECEMBER 9, VERMONT HOLLYWOODGet tickets now! ICYMI Christopher Daniels makes his return to NJPW action as Nemesis sees #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of the year!DECEMBER 9, VERMONT HOLLYWOODGet tickets now!dice.fm/event/ng659-ne…#njnemesis https://t.co/4oZmykTUIa

Jay White recently lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Jay White dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii. With the win, Ishii became a six-time NEVER Openweight Champion.

Heading into the match, the stakes were quite high. If Ishii had failed to beat White in the US, then he would never be able to challenge for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

But that wasn't the case, and The Stone Pitbull is now also headed to AEW to team up with Orange Cassidy for a match against The Blade and The Butcher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see Switchblade Jay White take on The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels in New Japan Pro Wrestling? Who do you think would come out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman