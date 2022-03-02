"Which side are you on?" - Bullet Club star sends a message to stablemates on behalf of Jay White

Bullet Club's Gedo has sent a message to other members of the faction on behalf of Jay White. White recently betrayed Bullet Club OGs Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at IMPACT No Surrender.

In the aftermath of New Japan Pro Wrestling's 50th Anniversary show, Gedo addressed White's actions and asked El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Bullet Club OG, Bad Luck Fale, to pick their sides.

Gedo concluded by stating that White is hoping the other members of the Bullet Club make the right decision, in what seems to be another civil war brewing within the faction.

"I got message from Jay White, you know. He asking, which side are you on? He hope, you got a right choice. I hope too" - said Gedo.

Check out Gedo's interaction with other members of the Bullet Club below:

At IMPACT No Surrender, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were unsuccessful in winning the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. The Good Brothers beat the former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champions following an interference from Switchblade.

Both Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were also brought back into the Bullet Club by White. The US version of the faction currently consists of The Good Brothers, alongside Jay White and Chris Bey.

Meanwhile, Tonga and Loa are back in Japan as they prepare to compete in the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament.

Jay White will face Speedball Mike Bailey at NJPW Lonestar Shootout after recently appearing in AEW

#njpwSTRONG April 1, @jaywhiteNZ comes to Lonestar Shootout at WrestleCon!And his mystery U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge opponent looks to be set... in @SpeedballBailey TICKETS (P1 sold out): highspotslive.com/products/njpw-… April 1, @jaywhiteNZ comes to Lonestar Shootout at WrestleCon!And his mystery U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge opponent looks to be set... in @SpeedballBailey!TICKETS (P1 sold out): highspotslive.com/products/njpw-… #njpwSTRONG https://t.co/dMK9vuIyi4

Jay White is fresh off a successful debut in AEW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion defeated Trent Beretta before being confronted by Orange Cassidy, as AEW teased a potential match between the two.

However, White has now shifted his attention towards Speedball Mike Bailey. In a video promo, White issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bailey. The two stars will cross paths on April 1st in Dallas, Texas.

AEW stars Christopher Daniels, and Jay Lethal have also answered White's US-of-Jay Open Challenge on NJPW STRONG in recent months.

