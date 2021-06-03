Bullet Club star takes a shot at Jon Moxley 

New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar Jay White recently took a shot at Jon Moxley. On Twitter, the Bullet Club member responded to a tweet from Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

The Oral Sessions podcast host asked her followers on social media to send in their questions for Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion is set to be a guest on Paquette's show once again and will be answering questions.

One of the questions asked to Paquette was by Switchblade himself. White responded to Paquette's tweet by questioning what it was like for Jon Moxley to have a losing record against him.

Here is the exchange between Renee Paquette and Jay White on Twitter:

#AskMox What’s it like having a losing record against Jay White? — Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) June 2, 2021

Paquette also responded to White with the following GIF:

Jay White recently captured the NEVER Openweight Championship in NJPW after beating his arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.

With the win, White became the first-ever New Japan Grand Slam Champion.

Jay White already holds a singles victory over Jon Moxley

Jay White

Jay White has beaten Jon Moxley in the past. During Moxley's only run in the G1 Climax thus far, one of his losses in the tournament occurred against Switchblade.

The reigning IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion should be technically eligible to present White with a shot at the title. After all, the latter had pinned Moxley while he was still in possession of the championship at the time.

With NJPW being in a working relationship with AEW, the two promotions could come to terms and book a match between Jay White and Jon Moxley.

While it is likely that White will defend the NEVER Openweight title next, Switchblade could shift his focus to Moxley and the IWGP U.S. Championship if he wants to in the future.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kartik Arry