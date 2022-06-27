"I'm the greatest" - Bullet Club star takes a subtle dig at former faction leaders Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Kenny Omega

Bullet Club's Jay White has taken a subtle dig at former faction leaders Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Kenny Omega.

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, White was asked if he considered himself the greatest/best leader of the iconic New Japan Pro-Wrestling-based group.

In response, Switchblade listed down his incredible list of accomplishments in NJPW. He boldly claimed that not only was he the greatest leader of the faction but was instead an all-time great.

"When you gotta talk about best Bullet Club leaders, look at what I have done in such a short amount of time. I haven't been in wrestling for ten years yet and you gotta put a question mark over who the greatest Bullet Club leader is? It's not even just as a Bullet Club leader, I'm the greatest, full stop. So of course I'm the greatest Bullet Club leader." [28:54-29:16]

The Bullet Club was formed by Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt in NJPW, back in 2013 along with faction OG Bad Luck Fale. Following his departure to WWE, Styles replaced the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

The Phenomenal One was eventually removed from the group by Omega, who betrayed him in 2016 before the former went on to sign with WWE.

Omega's departure from NJPW led to a transition phase in the BC, as Tama Tonga and co. eventually recruited White into the faction. The Kiwi sensation betrayed CHAOS and Kazuchika Okada before joining the group.

The Bullet Club was represented by several top members at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the stable was represented by several top members, including their leader Jay White.

Switchblade successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal-Four Way Match against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Adam Page. His manager and fellow stablemate, Gedo, accompanied the champion to the ring.

Elsewhere on the main card, The Young Bucks made their return to the former faction for one night only, as they teamed up with El Phantasmo in a six-man tag team match against Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi. The Bucks and Phantasmo also had Hikuleo in their corner.

Juice Robinson also made an appearance at Forbidden Door. He was involved in a backstage segment with Jay White as the two men were interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

The now-former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion still had the title on his shoulder as he refused to hand it over after vacating it.

During Will Ospreay's match against Orange Cassidy, the former WWE star, along with Hikuleo and Phantasmo, watched on from the VIP box.

