Bully Ray on AEW star: "I wish he was able to work 5 nights a week and really hone his craft"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has nothing but praise for this young AEW star, who is also the son of a legend, as he is requested to work more in order to develop his talent. The star in question is Austin Gunn.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed a four-way singles match between Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson, and Austin Gunn.

As expected, the match turned out to be a banger with great talents involved. In the end, Cassidy captured the victory to gain momentum for his match this Sunday at the WrestleDream PPV. While Austin Gunn failed to emerge victorious, he got commended by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Taking to the "X" social media platform, Bully Ray praised the son of Billy Gunn, claiming he needs to work more often weekly in order to sharpen his craft.

"Austin Gunn is really good. I wish he was able to work 5 nights a week and really hone his craft. #AEWDynamite," Ray tweeted.

Only time will tell what the promotion has in store for the son of the legendary Billy Gunn as Austin Gunn continues to shine in the tag team division.

