"Stay in your lane" - WWE Hall of Famer calls out Eddie Kingston over recent comments

Eddie Kingston's promo, which took place after AEW Saturday Night Dynamite went off the air, is still a hot-button topic among wrestlers and fans alike. Now WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has thrown his hat into the ring to offer his two cents on the promo, and it's not favorable to Kingston.

Tuesday morning on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Ryan McKinnell discussed the promo. Ray had the following to say regarding Eddie Kingston's promo toward WWE:

"Eddie Kingston needs to shut the f*** up and stay in his lane," Bully Ray declared. "And his lane is as an AEW guy speaking about AEW and flying the flag for AEW, then I'm on completely on board. Tell me why that you were an indie guy for the majority of your career. Now this company took a chance on you, and you have learned to love it and everything about it. Now I'm on board, Eddie, but to take the easy way out and knock the WWE, there's no reason to go there. If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say, Eff you, I got it. Eddie, why? There's no reason for Eddie to say it." added Ray

Bully Ray takes issue with Eddie Kingston's shots at WWE

While Bully Ray was quick to criticize Eddie Kingston's promo, he had major praise for the AEW talent whose work on the microphone is some of the best in professional wrestling today.

"I love Eddie Kingston to death," Bully Ray said. "If we were having promo wars, and I was the captain of the team, and somebody said, 'You get to pick one person to do the promo for you,' I'd most likely pick Eddie, because of his believability, his tone, his inflection, everything about Eddie. Obviously, we kind of sound alike, so I appreciate Eddie's delivery the same way I appreciate Taz's delivery, Taz, another master on the stick."

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments? Are the people who are in uproar over Eddie Kingston's promo taking things too seriously? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

