Bully Ray claims former WWE Superstar is "interchangeable" after AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in on AEW's newest signing, Roderick Strong, and how he compares to the rest of his former Undisputed Era stablemates.

Roderick joined Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly as the final member of The Undisputed Era at the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event in 2018, where he helped the group become the most dominant faction in NXT history.

Strong won the NXT North American and Tag Team Championships during his time with WWE, while Cole won both of those titles as well as the NXT Championship, making him only the second Triple Crown Champion in the brand's history.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on how Cole was the top guy in the Undisputed Era, but the rest never had a place, meaning AEW could be the place for Roderick Strong to establish himself as a main event talent.

"My barometer for this is Adam Cole, out of those four guys [from Undisputed Era], it's Adam Cole number one, and the rest of them could be two, three, and four. They're interchangeable guys, so I'm wondering what is it going to take for Roderick Strong to finally, truly get over?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

All four members of The Undisputed Era have now appeared in AEW

What a sentence that is! It's incredible to think that when All Elite Wrestling aired its first episode of Dynamite, The Undisputed Era held every piece of gold in NXT. Fast forward to today – not only are none of the members left in the company, but they have all appeared in AEW.

Following his release from WWE in 2021, Bobby Fish was the first of the four members to jump to AEW when he answered Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship open challenge in September 2021. However, his contract was only for one year, and he left the promotion in 2022.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly followed Fish before the end of 2021, and the original trio set up a program to feud with The Young Bucks. Unfortunately, injuries sustained by Cole and O'Reilly during the summer of 2022 put a halt to those plans.

