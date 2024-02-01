Bully Ray claims a massive former WWE star should never sit down: "He is so impressive-looking"

Bully Ray has some positive feedback about a recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

This week on Dynamite, Big Bill and "Absolute" Ricky Starks cut a promo with Tony Schiavone. The promo had the current Tag Team Champions interact with Sting and Darby Allin before their title match next week.

Ray, like several other veteran wrestlers, routinely speaks his mind on podcasts. The former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about Big Bill on the Busted Open podcast.

"Big Bill should never, ever be sitting down. He is seven feet tall, and you can't teach that. Bill, always, should be standing." he began. [From 06:44 to 06:51]

Ray later went on to describe why exactly he thought that Bill, who has earlier wrestled in WWE as Colin Cassady and Big Cass, should never sit down.

"I did like the sit-down with [Tony] Schiavone, it got heated in the end, Big Bill finally stood up. Guys, do you see why I say he should never be sitting down? He is so impressive-looking. He should never be at the same height or head level as anybody else," he continued. [From 14:40 to 15:00]

If Tony Khan and his Creative Team will take this suggestion up remains to be seen.

Bully Ray's social post about him returning to the ring in AEW was not taken nicely by a younger member of the roster

Bully Ray had recently posted about whether he should return for one last run, and a young AEW wrestler had thoughts of his own about that idea. That wrestler in question is "Platinum" Max Caster.

"Bully Ray has to pay A LOT of dues before he steps foot in my locker room," Max posted

Ray has had some incredible stints in ECW, WWE, and TNA, as well as ROH. He has also been on the indie promotion House of Hardcore. An appearance in AEW will prop up the Jacksonville-based company's ratings.

