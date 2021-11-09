WWE legend on whether Kenny Omega should retain the AEW World Championship at Full Gear

Former WWE superstar Bully Ray recently talked about the AEW world title match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2021. Bully Ray feels that Page shouldn't win the belt.

Page's long-term storyline will culminate at Full Gear 2021, where he will have an opportunity to dethrone Omega in the main event.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE superstar Bully Ray expressed his excitement about the main event of Full Gear. The former WWE tag team champion also stated that AEW should stick with Kenny Omega as their champion. He said that it was too soon to hand the title to Hangman Page.

“I would say to stick with Kenny right now. That’s just my own personal opinion. I’m not gonna say if Tony decides to switch it’s the wrong decision, or this or that. Listen, booking is all about feel also. There are Xs and Os that go with it but it’s also all about feel. Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No. I would like to see Kenny get more heat on Hangman or them come up with a way to get more heat on Hangman.” said Bully Ray. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Kenny Omega says the gap between him and Adam Page has widened since Full Gear 2020

Omega and Page went toe-to-toe at Full Gear 2020 in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Omega came out victorious in that match and recently tweeted that the gap between himself and Page had widened.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Ciarán @CiaranRH2



Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage https://t.co/4BXYAea1Tq Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat… Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat…

The battle between the former tag team partners will be exhilariating for the fans to watch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Kenny Omega lose the coveted AEW world title to Adam Page? Or will the reign of Omega continue? Write your thoughts in the comment section below.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh B