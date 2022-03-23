"The finish did not make sense at all" - Bully Ray slams finish of recent AEW title match 

The AEW Women's Championship steel cage match on the "St. Patrick's Slam" edition of Dynamite was met with mixed reactions across the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also shared his opinion on the aforementioned contest.

The match featured Thunder Rosa dethroning former champion Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship. La Mera Mera executed the Fire Thunder Driver to Baker onto sprinkled thumbtacks for the victory.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bubba expressed his frustrations about the finish of the title match. He added that Baker didn't sell the thumbtack bump after she was powerbombed by Rosa.

"The finish did not make sense at all. If you're getting powerbombed into thumbtacks, you either stay there and sell the living p*ss out of it or yes you can roll out of the ring but you have to sell outside of the ring. I watched Britt basically no sell tacks that i thought she took very well," Bubba said. [From 43:07 - 43:34]

A gruesome exchange in the AEW Women's Championship match

Aside from thumbtacks and steel chairs, the steel cage match also featured dangerous bumps from both wrestlers.

Britt Baker tried to escape early by climbing up the cage, but Thunder Rosa countered it by pulling her down to the mat. La Mera Mera repeatedly slammed the Dentist's face onto the steel, causing the latter to bleed profusely.

Baker countered by hitting repetitive chair shots at the back of Rosa. The former champion placed a barrage of chairs and hit the Air Raid Crash from the turnbuckle to send the challenger crashing.

La Mera Mera captured her first championship in the company by defeating Britt Baker on March 16, 2022.

What are your thoughts about Bully Ray's comments? Drop your comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh