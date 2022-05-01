"Fair to middling in the ring" – Bully Ray asserts top AEW star doesn't need to be great wrestler to succeed

WWE legend Bully Ray recently showered praise on AEW star Danhausen's character. He explained why the 31-year-old doesn't need to be an in-ring technician to succeed in the business.

The Very Nice, Very Evil has quickly become one of the most entertaining commodities in AEW programming since debuting earlier this year.

While he's yet to make his AEW in-ring debut, Danhausen has featured regularly on weekly shows. His larger-than-life persona, which possesses cursing power, is a massive hit with the audience.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray asserted that while the face-painted star may not be a great wrestler, one can't deny his character is captivating fans:

"Is Danhausen a great wrestler? I don't even know what a Danhausen wrestling match looks like, but I'll be damned if I'm not completely immersed in his character right now. I love watching Danhausen. You know, if your character is over, all you need to be is fair to middling in the ring." (from 13:34 to 13:59)

Although Mr. Very Evil only comes off as a comical character, he spent considerable time in the ring on independents and ROH before AEW knocked on his door.

Danhausen is on a collision course with Hook on AEW TV

Over the past few weeks, Danhausen has embarked on his first rivalry against the rising sensation Hook.

The latter has thus far stood immune to Mr. Very Evil's curse powers. It resulted in Danhausen issuing a challenge to Hook for a first-time-ever match.

The two men confronted each other on AEW Rampage this week. However, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling pulled off a trick up their sleeves and ambushed both men in the ring.

Amanda Savage @minivanmandy #aewrampage The amount which I love Danhausen and Hook separately is only outpaced by the amount I love Hookhausen together 🪝 #AEW The amount which I love Danhausen and Hook separately is only outpaced by the amount I love Hookhausen together 🪝#AEW #aewrampage https://t.co/KwwE0hMT3B

Nese and Sterling's attempt to take down Danhausen and Hook failed as the latter quickly recovered to wipe out his rivals.

In an amusing bit, Danhausen cursed Nese and Sterling on their way out, making everyone believe that he made them retreat using his magical powers.

The segment ended with The Very Evil star teasing an alliance with Taz's son, though the latter bluntly turned it down.

Do you think Danhausen needs to be propelled more as a character than in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Busted Open podcast.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Danhausen? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh