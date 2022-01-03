"It's sports entertainment you snowflakes!!" – WWE Hall of Famer defends Brandi Rhodes promo on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray has come to the defense of AEW's Brandi Rhodes following her promo on AEW Dynamite.

Brandi Rhodes was in a verbal war with American Top Team's Dan Lambert as his client Ethan Page prepared for his TNT Championship match with Brandi's husband, Cody Rhodes.

The promo segment was poorly received by those in attendance and watching around the world. Brandi described herself as a "black b***h," which riled up many fans on social media.

When talking about Brandi Rhodes on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray went off on the critics, stating that she did nothing wrong:

"I was reading on social media that people were having a problem that Brandi reffered to herself, and I think I'm getting it right here, as a black b***h? Then she takes her heels off and she's ready to fight? What's wrong with that? It's sports entertainment you f*****g snowflakes! Give me a break!" (H/T - SEScoops).

Despite the backlash online, the segment generated enough hype for Rhodes' title defense on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Rampage.

It's not the only time that a Rhodes promo has received backlash

In the same building earlier in 2021, Cody Rhodes received public scrutiny for a promo delivered in the build-up to his match with Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing.

Rhodes' promo was layered with racial undertones and patriotism that was seen as unnecessary by people in and out of the wrestling business. The segment was covered in the series Rhodes to the Top.

Also Read Article Continues below

After the build-up and hype that the promo tried to generate, Cody Rhodes defeated Ethan Page to retain the AEW TNT Championship. It's unclear who the next challenger will be, however, fans are sure to find out as AEW builds towards its Battle of the Belts event on January 8th.

Edited by Abhinav Singh