Bully Ray extremely impressed with AEW star after major split gets teased

Recently, a major AEW star teased splitting from his faction. Bully Ray was impressed by his actions.

Nick Wayne first joined AEW in 2022 and quickly found himself in a program with Christian Cage. He betrayed his then-friend, Darby Allin, to align with Cage, becoming a heel and joining The Patriarchy. Since then, he has been by The Patriarch's side.

In recent weeks, things have not looked good between Nick Wayne and Christian Cage. After Cage was choked out at AEW Revolution 2025, he cut a promo backstage this week on Dynamite. Nick Wayne stepped up to him and called him out for making excuses for his loss. This led to a heated confrontation between the two, with a potential split being teased.

On his Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised the segment featuring Christian Cage and Nick Wayne. The Hall of Famer said he enjoyed watching the young Wayne step up to Cage.

"I enjoyed the backstage with Christian this week. I enjoyed seeing Nick Wayne step up and go 'Uh-uh, you're full of s**t, Christian,'" Bully recalled. "I enjoyed seeing Nick finally have some—a flame lit under his a**, some personality, the willingness to stand up to a guy who has led them down a path that has not paid off." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray also praised Shayna Wayne's protective nature

After Nick Wayne demanded an apology from Christian Cage during the segment on AEW Dynamite, the wrestling veteran shoved the upstart, which prompted Shayna Wayne to step in between them, showcasing her protective nature. However, Cage quickly told her to step back in line and insulted her.

On the same podcast, Bully Ray praised Mama Wayne for displaying her protective nature during the segment.

"All six-foot-two of her, and her flowing blonde hair, and Mama Wayne just looking 'mmm, mmm, mmm' getting in Christian's face basically saying 'Don't you talk that way to my son, don't you put your hands on my son,'" Bully Ray added. "A mother protecting her child? And then Christian says 'You better get right back in line, woman, or you'll be working at that Waffle House.'"

It looks like more cracks are starting to form within The Patriarchy.

