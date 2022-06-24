"Christian has this pompous swagger, kinda d*ckiness to him in the back" - WWE Legend gives insight into the AEW Star's heel work seen on Dynamite

Bully Ray gave some insight into Christian Cage's heel work on AEW Dynamite this past week, speaking during the latest Busted Open episode.

Christian turned heel last week when he attacked his former protege Jungle Boy following his and Luchasaurus' AEW tag title loss to the Young Bucks. This week's Dynamite saw the Canadian cut his first promo since his devastating betrayal, in a loaded segment that heard Captain Charisma mention Jungle Boy's late father and the seeds planted for a possible Luchasaurus heel turn.

Bully Ray took fans behind the curtain, discussing how Christian's backstage attitude translates to his on-screen persona.

"So Christian has this pompous swagger, kinda d*ckiness to him in the back and it radiates in the ring...As far Christian saying in his promo, "I'm not here to help young talent" I loved that, because I hated it when CM Punk said "I'm here to help the young talent get over-"...But on the flip side, Christian saying [repeats Christian's quote], great heat. Because you know that's going to send it in on AEW fans." (13:55-15:00)

Bully continued to challenge the young AEW rosters with only MJF getting a hat-tip.

"They're going to hate to hear that because oh it's all about the young talent and the young generation. Yeah well I challenge any of the young generation other than an MJF to get the heat that Christian got last night." (13:55-15:00)

Could Luchasaurus join the AEW Star against Jungle Boy?

With Jungle Boy out of action following an attack a week earlier, Luchasaurus made his way down to the ring to confront Cage. During which he grasped Captain Charisma by the throat and words were exchanged.

Although not all was audible for fans to watch, Christian referenced their departed stablemate Marko Stunt and said that he always felt like a father to the looming powerhouse.

Luchasaurus and Cage walked away together, with the latter smirking away as the former walked on. Perhaps another heel turn is on the horizon?

