"They were very disappointed" - WWE legend Bully Ray highlights major missed opportunity in segment involving top AEW star on Dynamite

Bully Ray has pointed out a significant issue with Thunder Rosa's heartfelt segment on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, fans witnessed a surprising announcement made by a teary-eyed Rosa. Speaking to Tony Schiavone backstage, La Mera Mera noted that she'd be stepping away from the ring to recuperate from an injury. She was initially scheduled to defend her women's championship against Toni Storm at All Out.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray opined that such a huge announcement by the babyface champion wasn't meant for a backstage segment:

"If that was upto me, that promo from Thunder Rosa which only took about a minute maybe, should've been done in the middle of the ring. I understand why they did it, it was probably a time constraint thing. (...) You could've come out of a break with Thunder already in the ring with Schiavone. You didn't have to give us her entrance, come up with Thunder in the ring, do the promo and get that real emotion that comes across, " said Ray. (22.50 - 23.49)

The WWE Hall of Famer further delved into the potential impact of the promo had it been done in the ring:

"Because even though Thunder was in the back and said that she had to relinquish the title as she couldn't compete, you heard people in the arena go 'ooohhh'. They were very dissapointed. I'd have loved to see that dissapointment right in front of me in the middle of the ring. When she relinquished that championship, Thunder Rosa would've gotten a standing ovation from the crowd," he added. (23.50 - 24.12)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/fxX6z7yW0b

Bully Ray praises Thunder Rosa for her connection with the fans

The Mexican wrestler has come a long way since her AEW debut in August 2020. In March this year, she dethroned Britt Baker in a grueling steel cage match to clinch the AEW Women's Championship. The war-painted champion has successfully defended her title on numerous occasions since then.

During the same podcast, Bully Ray lauded the former MMA fighter for earning the support of AEW fans:

"Thunder Rosa is an uber babyface who has taken the AEW fanbase and definitely got them on her side. She has earned her babyface love from those AEW fans," noted Ray. (22.35 - 22.49)

Affirming Bully Ray's statement, fans have expressed their concerns about La Mera Mera's health situation and wished her a speedy recovery. While her upcoming match has now been called off, a Four-Way bout will determine the Interim Women's Champion on September 4.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. Has Thunder Rosa's title run been memorable so far? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh