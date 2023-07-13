Bully Ray does not like the "whiny" attitude of a former four-time champion from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his opinion on the backstage segment between Adam Cole and Roderick Strong on this week's AEW Dynamite. Roderick and Cole, as most fans would know, are real-life friends and an on-screen duo. They have been together since their time in WWE NXT and have now combined forces in AEW.

In a backstage segment, Strong and Cole appeared to be at loggerheads. The former was worried that Cole's new tag team partner, MJF, would stab him in the back sooner rather than later.

Vinicin Britto @Vincius07227629



#AEWDynamite

@AEW

@TonyKhan Roderick Strong appears and questions the friendship between Cole and MJF, Adam Cole tells Strong not to worry because Cole doesn't even see him as a brother! Roderick Strong appears and questions the friendship between Cole and MJF, Adam Cole tells Strong not to worry because Cole doesn't even see him as a brother!#AEWDynamite @AEW @TonyKhan https://t.co/RNIUaak0WM

WWE legend Bully Ray gave his two cents on the segment during a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. He urged Strong to be more thorough when getting his point across on TV.

“The other thing that stood out to me was MJF and Adam Cole and their alliance and their budding friendship and how it is obviously bothering Roderick Strong. Roderick was a small part of the story tonight, confronting Adam Cole backstage. To me, Roderick almost came off as a big whiny, and I don't want to see Roderick come off as whiny.”

Ray further mentioned how the former four-time champion from WWE could make an impact in the ongoing angle:

“If you have a real best friend, you know you can talk to them in any way, shape, or form. And I want Roderick to show a side of him which he, you know, really confronting Adam Cole and saying, ‘Come on man, you know this guy is full of it. You know he is going to stab you in the back. You know he is going to slit your throat.’ Roddy almost came off like a bit of a buzzkill tonight. So, I hope they give him a little bit more bass in his voice and a little bit more of just stand-up and really tell Adam Cole how it is. [5:20 - 6:40]

Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley were one of WWE's top duos in the Attitude Era

For years, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) joined forces with another WWE legend D-Von Dudley on TV. The duo was part of a team named The Dudley Boyz, and they both wreaked havoc during the Attitude Era.

The pair won the world tag team titles eight times and the WWE Tag Team Championship once. Ray later became a major singles star in TNA, where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice and was a significant part of the popular faction known as Aces & Eights.

While D-Von is now retired from active competition, Ray competes on the independent circuit and in top promotions like IMPACT Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes