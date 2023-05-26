Bully Ray makes a bold claim after former WWE Champion's "babyface-esque" promo on AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray made a bold claim following a former WWE Champion's promo segment on AEW Dynamite. The star in question is Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley.

The three-time AEW World Champion is set to team with the rest of his faction to take on The Elite in an "Anarchy in the Arena" match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Leading to the event that is scheduled to take place this Sunday, Moxley had a message for his opponents.

He mentioned that their faction is the most real team in the business, they are the true faces of the company, and would take out The Elite at the pay-per-view. As the night ended, Jon Moxley rushed into the ring after The Young Bucks cost the Blackpool Combat Club the ROH World Tag Team Titles. The former WWE Champion vowed to bury The Elite.

During the latest Busted Open Radio podcast episode, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on both the promo segments. He was a tad bit confused about the role Moxley was playing:

"Last night [on Dynamite] Jon Moxley cut a very strong promo in the middle of the show where I did not find myself wanting to see the BCC lose or the babyfaces win. It was a strong promo. Almost like a babyface-esque promo. And then, at the end of the show, you get Jon Moxley cutting another strong promo about what we should expect and what we're going to be getting from this Anarchy match," Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray wanted former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to announce her AEW debut

During the grand finale for the Strong Women's Championship at NJPW Resurgence, Mercedes Moné suffered an injury.

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran suggested that the former IWGP Women's Champion announce to the public that she will make her AEW debut at the All-In pay-per-view.

“If I knew right now that Mercedes Moné had a shot in hell of being at Wembley, knowing that I'm at about [68,000 tickets] sold... I'd have her release a video on social media immediately saying, 'You know what? This injury is not keeping me down. I will see you in Wembley on August [27th]." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 @RDB_KING1 This must be the spot that caused Mercedes being injured with her leg you can even see her not putting weight on it with the submission #njpwresurgence This must be the spot that caused Mercedes being injured with her leg you can even see her not putting weight on it with the submission #njpwresurgence https://t.co/SRGriUsCOM

As a result of Moné's injury, Willow Nightingale managed to defeat her to be crowned the inaugural Strong Women's Champion.

