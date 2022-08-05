"Just keep the credibility" - Bully Ray points out one error from former WWE superstars' recent heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray noticed one glaring error during a Dynamite segment wherein a couple of former WWE superstars cemented themselves as heels.

During last night's show, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (ReDRagon) solidified themselves as villains when they betrayed The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). O'Reilly hit a devastating chopblock on Matt's knee while Fish put Nick in a choke hold.

Hangman Page later saved the Jackson brothers and even lent a hand for Matt to get back on his feet. However, on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray didn't like how Matt quickly got up from Page's help.

The WWE legend emphasized that continuous selling was a very important factor.

"What I didn't like was Matt Jackson being right back up on his feet, okay? I understand that Page picked him up and helped him up but he got clipped from behind. I'm a big preponderant of continuing to sell something because if you continue to sell it, it would've meant something," [from 3:48 - 4:13]

Bully Ray added that Matt should've made the chopblock sell more believable.

"Kyle O'Reilly clipped Matt Jackson right from the back when he chop blocked him, right? Now we've seen chopblocks happened, but have you ever been chopblocked in the back of the knee? You don't just get back up, I would've liked to have seen instead of him [Hangman] just helping him [Matt] back up, I would've liked to have seen a little bit more of a sell. Just keep the credibility on the chopblock that they did," [from 4:13 - 4:45]

WWE legend Bully Ray had one suggestion on how to keep the sell going

As the episode progressed, Bully Ray stated that it was fine for Matt Jackson to accept Hangman Page's hand to get back up. However, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that the latter should still sell the chopblock move by limping.

"Go back to the sell, could Hangman had picked him [Matt] up on his feet? Yes. But limp around, hop around then when Hangman leaves, go back to the sell, that's where I would've tightened that screw," [from 5:00 - 5:10]

Nevertheless, only time will tell when The Young Bucks and Hangman Page against Adam Cole and ReDRagon's feud will commence, especially with the AEW World Trios tournament possibly taking place in the coming days.

Do you agree with WWE legend Bully Ray's take on Matt Jackson's lack of selling from the chopblock? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far