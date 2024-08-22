Bully Ray reacts after AEW hits massive milestone ahead of All In 2024

AEW recently hit a massive milestone ahead of All In 2024 and Bully Ray has reacted to it.

AEW is gearing up for its biggest show of the year at All In 2024. Like last year, this year's show is set to take place in London, England. The main event will see Swerve Strickland defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a title vs. career contest.

Last year's show was a massive success and sold around 80,000 tickets. Given the success of the show, AEW announced All In would take place in London again and the company started promoting the event a year ago. A dark cloud loomed over the spectacle as the Jacksonville-based promotion has struggled to fill arenas for its weekly shows in the US. However, it looks like the marketing for the event has paid off.

WrestleTix recently reported that AEW has sold more than 50,000 tickets for the event and has only 3,810 seats remaining. Given this milestone, Bully Ray took to social media to congratulate the company on a great achievement.

"Massive CONGRATS to @AEW for the 50k+ house at Wembley. Anyone who says this is not a big deal is full of it. Hopefully the follow up to #ALLIN is stronger this year and AEW keep their momentum moving forward. Knock em dead kids…xo Uncle Bully."

Bully Ray offered some advice to AEW ahead of All In

Last week, Swerve Strickland faced off against Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. The match was announced on social media prior to the show. However, Bully Ray wasn't a fan of the promotional poster used.

He took to social media to advise AEW to feature the AEW World Champion Swerve more prominently on the poster to make him stand out.

"Hi #AEW Pls position your WHC more prominently. Its looks like he's just another wrestler in just another match on this poster. Also, WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION should be in a larger, bold font. PERCEPTION!! As always, just trying to help," Bully Ray wrote.

It remains to be seen if AEW will do more PPVs in England given the success they have had in these last two years.

