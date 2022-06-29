"Just remember Sting's out there doing it" - WWE legend savagely reacts to wrestling veterans overly criticizing AEW product

Bully Ray shared his thoughts on those who criticize AEW. The legend cited Sting as someone to consider when veterans provide their commentary on the All-Elite product.

The former WCW star arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion at Winter is Coming 2020, and he has since returned to the ring despite a seemingly career-ending injury during his WWE run in 2015. The WCW legend just competed at Forbidden Door, alongside Darby Allin and Hirooki Goto against Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and the Young Bucks.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray shared his belief that if The Icon is a part of the company, it can't be as bad as some critics make it out to be.

"There are a lot of people who overtly criticize AEW," said Bully Ray. "I understand where the criticism comes from, I believe I'm the most fair veteran when it comes to AEW. If you have been in the business for a long time and you bury AEW and the style, just remember Sting's out there doing it. So if Sting's doing there doing it with them, how bad can it really be?" (27:35-28:22)

The two stars worked together during their shared time with TNA, where they clashed for the world title on three separate occasions.

Another veteran questioned the toll Sting's run in AEW may have taken on him

Booker T discussed The Icon's current run during a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer admitted that while he appears to be having a great time, there has to be a physical price for the bumps he is taking.

"He's probably have his best time out there doing that man. But I tell you, it's gotta be hard, it's gotta be hard on the old body, for someone like Sting, especially jumping off stuff like that," Booker said. [From 33:55 - 34:20]

Fans need to look no further than Forbidden Door for an example of these stunts. The Icon kicked off the match against Bullet Club by leaping from the top of the entrance tunne, and his team went on to win the buzzworthy bout.

