Bully Ray slams former WWE Superstar's debut booking in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in on AEW's recent booking of Roderick Strong's debut, and believes he would have changed it so that it made more sense.

Strong made his debut during a segment where Adam Cole was being beaten down by the Jericho Appreciation Society. Orange Cassidy and Bandido, who fought each other in the opening match, tried to even the odds to no avail.

Roderick's AEW debut caught many people by surprise as some believed he was still under contract with WWE. However, that couldn't be further from the truth at this point as he is officially "All Elite."

But some were a bit confused about the structure of Roderick Strong's debut, with Bully Ray being one of those people. Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his belief that it should have happened at the start of AEW Dynamite.

“I don’t know why Adam Cole/creative thought it was a good idea for Adam Cole to wait until three quarters of the way into the show to hit the ring. Say anything, be seen. I think what I would have done is I would have done Bandido’s music and entrance, I would have done Orange Cassidy’s music and entrance, and then before the bell even rang I would have sent Adam Cole out there." [3:02-3:38]

Bully elaborated on his point by saying that having the segment at the start of the show would have made more sense than having it in the second hour.

“Now you get [Chris] Jericho up on the tron and now Jericho says ‘you’re going to fight my four guys.’ Here comes the four guys and they’re beating the s**t out of Adam Cole, here come Bandido and OC to try and make a save but they get beaten away, and now you do the big surprise of Roderick Strong. So not only do you have the surprise starting off the show, but it makes logical sense." [3:59-4:32]

Roderick Strong will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite

The former NXT North American Champion might have made his first AEW appearance, but he hasn't gotten in the ring for a match yet. However, that is all set to change as Roderick Strong makes his in-ring debut next week on Dynamite.

Strong will feature in an eight-man tag team match as he, Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy and Bandido take on Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

It will be the first time since August 2022 that Roderick will compete in a match, and with Adam Cole being the only person he's shared a ring with out of everyone in the contest, it will be interesting to see how Strong copes in his new environment.

