Bully Ray thinks Tony Khan "would throw a boat-load of money" to bring top WWE RAW Superstar to AEW

Bully Ray thinks Tony Khan wouldn't mind spending a lot of money to bring in a top WWE star. This star is a current champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ricochet is one of the best high-flying wrestlers in the world. The current Speed Champion performs incredible moves in the ring that often leave fans spellbound. Despite his in-ring skills, he hasn't been presented as a top star in the Stamford-based company. Even AEW star Will Ospreay has expressed his disappointment over his former rival's booking.

Hence, undoubtedly there has been a lot of chatter with many wanting the former Intercontinental Champion to leave the Stamford-based promotion for AEW, to finally get his due. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray sarcastically mentioned that Tony Khan would throw a "boat-load of money" to get Ricochet or any other top World Wrestling Entertainment star to AEW.

"I think Tony Khan would throw a boat-load of money at anybody he could possibly get his hands on from the WWE. Just because Tony Khan thinks he's at war with the WWE," said Bully Ray. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Bully Ray feels that Ricochet won't leave WWE because of his relationship with Samantha Irvin

Ricochet is currently involved in a relationship with ring announcer Samantha Irvin. The couple have been open about their relationship and often post pictures of themselves on social media. They are also engaged to each other.

During the same podcast episode, Bully Ray stated that the Speed Champion may not want to leave his current promotion because of his relationship, and said that Ospreay might not have considered such factors while making his recent statements about Ricochet and his present employer.

"I don't think Will Ospreay is taking into account that Ricochet is in a relationship [with WWE announcer Samantha Irvin]. He's talking from the point of view of, 'Hey, you'll be able to become the wrestler we all know you are, you'll be able to make great money here, you'll be able to do all your high flying stuff.' All that stuff in the middle of the ring. Now he has something outside of the ring; it's his relationship... You can't put a price on it," suggested Ray. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan is indeed able to sign Ricochet to an AEW contract in the future someday.

