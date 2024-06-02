Bully Ray wanted AEW star to get "some heat" before being stripped of title

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) has said a top AEW star should have been awarded the TNT Championship. He thinks Jack Perry may have garnered significant heat by being champion for some time.

At the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) got injured and was forced to relinquish the TNT Title. On this past week's Dynamite, AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson stripped Copeland of the gold and looked set to award it to Jack Perry. However, Christopher Daniels later announced that Perry was not the TNT Champion.

Daniels also confirmed that a new champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door 2024. On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained how booking Perry to hold the title for a few weeks would have benefitted his on-screen character.

"Did they have to do it all in one night? I would have loved to have seen Jack Perry walking around with that championship, getting some heat. Even if it was just one week, maybe just put it on him this week, and then next week, Jack Perry comes out and gloats and holds the championship, and we're going to have the championship celebration for Jack Perry as your new TNT Champion." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

New AEW TNT Champion will be crowned in a ladder match

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson tried their best to ensure the TNT Championship came to The Elite. However, it was later announced that a new titleholder would be determined in a ladder match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30, 2024.

The qualifying matches for the multi-man TNT Title ladder bout have already begun. It remains to be seen who will secure the coveted championship in Elmont, New York.

Do you think Jack Perry will be the next AEW TNT Champion? Share your predictions using the discuss button.

