"Bunch of prima donna p*****s" - Former WWE manager comments on recent controversy in Tony Khan's AEW

Tony Khan has had his hands full with a number of backstage issues popping up in AEW in recent months. A former WWE manager had his say on the matter.

Eddie Kingston recently sent out a series of tweets that seemingly took shots at some of the latest AEW signings. Since no names were taken, it was impossible to determine who was being talked about.

The Mad King is one of the toughest people in the locker room and never shies away from speaking his mind. He is also a big follower of the Japanese strong style of wrestling, with Jun Akiyama being one of his inspirations.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, veteran manager and wrestling personality Jim Cornette commented on Kingston's tweets and tried to decipher what they could mean. He related the situation to the Japanese wrestling tradition of "young lions" coming into the business.

"In the Japanese wrestling culture, the young boys are the trainees and the guys wearing the short black shoes and the black tights and aren't allowed to be colorful or have gimmicks, and they show respect to the stars and they carry their bags and get their food and wash their backs and all that stuff. Those are the young boys over. Is that the, I guess the American AEW version of that is the f*** boys? Are they coming in and literally performing services for the upper echelon of the crew?" (1:26:52 - 1:27:28)

Cornette then gave his impression of what might be going on behind the scenes in AEW, though he admitted that he didn't know much about the situation.

"But I'm obviously stripping away some of the veneer of cloudiness in that tweet. I think it's obvious that Kingston thinks that there's a bunch of prima donna p*****s that are either wrapped up in their own publicity or nervous and insecure about their spot in the world. And they're probably aggravating him. But I don't know anything further than that." (1:28:08 - 1:28:40)

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form. Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form.

Eddie Kingston is yet to win a title in AEW

Despite his ever-growing popularity, Eddie Kingston is yet to win a title in All Elite Wrestling. He has challenged for all the major belts since joining the company, although he is yet to taste success.

Kingston faced Jon Moxley on two occasions in 2020 for the world title but came up short. He then teamed up with Moxley to lose to the Young Bucks in 2021 for the tag titles. His last title match saw him face Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW All Out 2021, but God's Favorite Champion prevailed.

