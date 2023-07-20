"Call an audible, Tony Khan!" – Fans want FTR to drop their Tag Team Championships to AEW's "Rock N'Sock connection"

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR have proven that they are one of the best tag teams in the world during their second reigns as title holders, but fans are eager for an unlikely duo to take the belts away from them.

The duo in question is AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, who won the Blind Eliminator Tournament this past week on Dynamite, defeating Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole weren't happy about teaming up to begin with, but over time they have become close friends, and have produced entertaining segments and matches over the past month.

The infectious charisma of Friedman and Cole has led to them becoming one of the most popular teams in AEW, and with a match with FTR on the horizon, fans believe that it might be time to crown new tag team champions.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO FTR 100% needs to lose to Better Than You Bay Bay, AEW has caught lightning in a bottle with this tag team and should carry it all the way through Wembley. #AEW #AEW Dynamite

Fans may need to be careful though, as after the match was over, MJF and Adam Cole had a heated exchange over the fact that Cole held on to Max's AEW World Championship belt for a little longer than he would have liked. Will they manage to stay on the same page? Only time will tell!

When will FTR face Adam Cole and MJF?

Fans in Boston might have been surprised to hear FTR's music on the most recent edition of Dynamite as they have mainly wrestled on Collision since that show began in June.

The AEW Tag Team Champions squared up with their upcoming challengers following the win over Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, where it was officially announced that the match would take place on the July 29th edition of Collision.

If FTR loses, Max will become only the second person in AEW history to have held two separate titles at the same time, with the first being PAC in 2022, when he held the AEW All-Atlantic and World Trios Championships.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be no easy task for Cole and MJF, as they recently dispatched of Bullet Club Gold in a two-out-of-three falls match on the July 15th edition of AEW Collision. That match lasted almost an hour, proving that they can go for as long as they want.

Who will leave AEW Collision as the Tag Team Champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!