"Can AEW not keep WWE out of their mind" - Fans erupt as Hall of Famer takes a massive shot at Braun Strowman on Dynamite

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been popular on the internet lately. Especially after he insulted his fellow wrestlers following his match at Crown Jewel against Omos. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters during last night's AEW Dynamite.
Jeff Jarrett ran down the accolades of his new faction members, Jay Lethal, Sanjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While talking about Satnam, Jarrett took a shot at Strowman, claiming that the AEW giant is a legitimate monster, unlike the former WWE Universal Champion.
"This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nose circus." Jeff Jarrett said
The wrestling world instantly mocked AEW for constantly taking shots at the Triple H-led promotion every week.
However, some felt that Double J was speaking the truth and claimed that Strowman was overrated.
Others felt that Strowman was a much better wrestler than Satnam Singh. They believe that Singh is similar to the Nigerian Giant Omos.
"If only he didnt use satnam as a comparison. Satnam hasnt done s*** all to prove he can do anything" a fan tweted
Furthermore, the majority of the Internet Wrestling Community felt the shots taken by the WWE Hall of Famer were justified after Strowman's actions this past weekend.
"Braun deserves all heat. Talking s*** about indy guys and flippy s*** like he's technically sound" A fan tweeted
Braun Strowman got major heat for his tweets following Crown Jewel
Braun Strowman wrestled Omos at Crown Jewel. After a successful showing in the squared circle, Strowman went on to gloat about his match on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, the former WWE Universal Champion took shots at his fellow colleagues.
"Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 stars and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal" Braun Strowman tweeted
This did not sit well with the wrestling world. Several WWE Superstars, as well as wrestlers from other promotions, responded and called out Strowman.
After all the backlash, Strowman deleted the tweet and claimed that he was only joking.
