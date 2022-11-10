"Can AEW not keep WWE out of their mind" - Fans erupt as Hall of Famer takes a massive shot at Braun Strowman on Dynamite

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been popular on the internet lately. Especially after he insulted his fellow wrestlers following his match at Crown Jewel against Omos. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters during last night's AEW Dynamite.

Jeff Jarrett ran down the accolades of his new faction members, Jay Lethal, Sanjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While talking about Satnam, Jarrett took a shot at Strowman, claiming that the AEW giant is a legitimate monster, unlike the former WWE Universal Champion.

"This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nose circus." Jeff Jarrett said

The wrestling world instantly mocked AEW for constantly taking shots at the Triple H-led promotion every week.

Adrian Olivas @adolivas1 @JobberNationTV Can AEW not keep Wwe out of their mind for one night??? @JobberNationTV Can AEW not keep Wwe out of their mind for one night???

Alex Parntaprasert @RICEYfour2o I don't get it @TonyKhan . Why's your talents always do a cheap pop(Shoot @WWE ) all the time on #AEW Shows? It isn't special no more. Now it's feel like mad salty from former #WWE wrestlers. They have to talk about it to get cheer. I don't get it @TonyKhan. Why's your talents always do a cheap pop(Shoot @WWE) all the time on #AEW Shows? It isn't special no more. Now it's feel like mad salty from former #WWE wrestlers. They have to talk about it to get cheer.

AdorkableLee @jieshii_kun

But didn’t WWE give Jeff like a mini resurgence, especially with his health issues?

Seems like a low blow for him to take shots at the company at this point. @WWEREALONE I’m usually fine when AEW takes jabs at WWE as most of the time they’re warranted.But didn’t WWE give Jeff like a mini resurgence, especially with his health issues?Seems like a low blow for him to take shots at the company at this point. @WWEREALONE I’m usually fine when AEW takes jabs at WWE as most of the time they’re warranted.But didn’t WWE give Jeff like a mini resurgence, especially with his health issues?Seems like a low blow for him to take shots at the company at this point.

mtrnica @MTRNICA @TheEnemiesPE3 aew go 1 day without referencing wwe challenge (impossible) @TheEnemiesPE3 aew go 1 day without referencing wwe challenge (impossible)

Andre McKnight @McKnightSlim @TheEnemiesPE3 Can they just stop with the wwe references, it’s stale and it’s old @TheEnemiesPE3 Can they just stop with the wwe references, it’s stale and it’s old

However, some felt that Double J was speaking the truth and claimed that Strowman was overrated.

EZ @EZmoneyRCM18 @JobberNationTV I see no lies they about the same @JobberNationTV I see no lies they about the same

Joe @Joe64584885 @JobberNationTV Both are mid asf lol, Braun can’t wrestle and Satnam either. Both are boring. At least Satnam has a brain though braun on the other hand doesn’t. @JobberNationTV Both are mid asf lol, Braun can’t wrestle and Satnam either. Both are boring. At least Satnam has a brain though braun on the other hand doesn’t.

Takeflightnation @takeflightunitd @Imboredbrother @TheEnemiesPE3 WWE shot? Nah. It’s a shot at a bad human being @Imboredbrother @TheEnemiesPE3 WWE shot? Nah. It’s a shot at a bad human being

Dyllan The Spooky Dolphin @Dyllan_Keaton21 Braun Strowman is terrible and Jeff Jarrett making fun of him actually rules lol Braun Strowman is terrible and Jeff Jarrett making fun of him actually rules lol

Others felt that Strowman was a much better wrestler than Satnam Singh. They believe that Singh is similar to the Nigerian Giant Omos.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV







Jeff Jarrett should be off tv for good. Hes lost it...or never had it?



#AEWDynamite Imagine implying that Jobber Satnam Singh is more of a monster than Braun StrowmanJeff Jarrett should be off tv for good. Hes lost it...or never had it? Imagine implying that Jobber Satnam Singh is more of a monster than Braun Strowman 😂Jeff Jarrett should be off tv for good. Hes lost it...or never had it? #AEWDynamite

markus evans @bucknasty1889 @TheEnemiesPE3 Yall don't like braun but come on now he clears Singh easily 🤣 @TheEnemiesPE3 Yall don't like braun but come on now he clears Singh easily 🤣

Slackboy101 @SlackDragon101 @JobberNationTV Omos is a better monster then Satnam... @JobberNationTV Omos is a better monster then Satnam...

Slackboy101 @SlackDragon101 #AEWDynamite mfw Jeff Jarrett says that his giant is better then Braun Strowman #AEWDynamite mfw Jeff Jarrett says that his giant is better then Braun Strowman https://t.co/AVzDyR0kNo

Orlando Gomez @supernanos86 @TheEnemiesPE3 Singh wishes he had the skills of Braun and it doesn’t matter if u like him or not wrestling fans know that braun is one of the best big man @TheEnemiesPE3 Singh wishes he had the skills of Braun and it doesn’t matter if u like him or not wrestling fans know that braun is one of the best big man https://t.co/Ptj9gA6mYL

"If only he didnt use satnam as a comparison. Satnam hasnt done s*** all to prove he can do anything" a fan tweted

Furthermore, the majority of the Internet Wrestling Community felt the shots taken by the WWE Hall of Famer were justified after Strowman's actions this past weekend.

"Braun deserves all heat. Talking s*** about indy guys and flippy s*** like he's technically sound" A fan tweeted

Braun Strowman got major heat for his tweets following Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman wrestled Omos at Crown Jewel. After a successful showing in the squared circle, Strowman went on to gloat about his match on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, the former WWE Universal Champion took shots at his fellow colleagues.

"Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 stars and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal" Braun Strowman tweeted

This did not sit well with the wrestling world. Several WWE Superstars, as well as wrestlers from other promotions, responded and called out Strowman.

After all the backlash, Strowman deleted the tweet and claimed that he was only joking.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's comments about the other wrestlers? Let us know in the comments section below.

