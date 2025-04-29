  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Can you please steal him to AEW," "TWO KINGS" - Fans erupt after top star shares a photo with Gunther amid his WWE suspension

"Can you please steal him to AEW," "TWO KINGS" - Fans erupt after top star shares a photo with Gunther amid his WWE suspension

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 29, 2025 09:49 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Gunther at WrestleMania 41 [Image source: Getty]

Gunther has been relentless after the events of WrestleMania 41 and is currently suspended from WWE. Amid his absence from television, a top AEW star shared a photo with him, drawing varied reactions from fans on social media.

Ad

The top star in question is AEW's Kyle Fletcher. He is currently a member of the Don Callis Family. The Protostar and Gunther worked together on the independent circuit. Fletcher recently took to his X handle to drop a photo with The Ring General from their time on the indies.

Kyle Fletcher's post garnered varied reactions from fans on X. Many fans did not hesitate to tell Fletcher that he should convince The Austrian Anomaly to join AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Protostar Kyle Fletcher, can you please steal him to AEW?" a user tweeted.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

"PROOF THAT HARD WORK PAYS OFF," another user commented.
"KYLE, GET HIM OUT OF THERE BEFORE HE HAS TO PUT THAT JABRONI OVER," a user commented.
"TWO KINGS," a person tweeted.

A section of fans expressed their desire to see Fletcher and the WWE star lock horns on a big stage. They felt both superstars were now in their prime and could deliver a blockbuster match.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Gunther was suspended from WWE following the RAW after WrestleMania 41

Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso in the opening match of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Ring General, to the shock of many, tapped out to Jey, who trapped him in a sleeper hold.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the former World Heavyweight Champion put his hands on Michael Cole and assaulted Pat McAfee, who came to Cole's aid. This led to RAW general manager Adam Pearce suspending him as part of the storyline.

Ad

On this week's edition of RAW, Nick Aldis, who was filling in for Pearce, had a proposal for McAfee. He offered to book a match between the former NFL punter and Gunther for WWE Backlash. McAfee accepted the proposal, setting the stage for a huge collision in St. Louis, Missouri.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications