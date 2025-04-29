"Can you please steal him to AEW," "TWO KINGS" - Fans erupt after top star shares a photo with Gunther amid his WWE suspension

Gunther has been relentless after the events of WrestleMania 41 and is currently suspended from WWE. Amid his absence from television, a top AEW star shared a photo with him, drawing varied reactions from fans on social media.

The top star in question is AEW's Kyle Fletcher. He is currently a member of the Don Callis Family. The Protostar and Gunther worked together on the independent circuit. Fletcher recently took to his X handle to drop a photo with The Ring General from their time on the indies.

Kyle Fletcher's post garnered varied reactions from fans on X. Many fans did not hesitate to tell Fletcher that he should convince The Austrian Anomaly to join AEW.

"The Protostar Kyle Fletcher, can you please steal him to AEW?" a user tweeted.

"PROOF THAT HARD WORK PAYS OFF," another user commented.

"KYLE, GET HIM OUT OF THERE BEFORE HE HAS TO PUT THAT JABRONI OVER," a user commented.

"TWO KINGS," a person tweeted.

A section of fans expressed their desire to see Fletcher and the WWE star lock horns on a big stage. They felt both superstars were now in their prime and could deliver a blockbuster match.

Gunther was suspended from WWE following the RAW after WrestleMania 41

Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso in the opening match of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Ring General, to the shock of many, tapped out to Jey, who trapped him in a sleeper hold.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the former World Heavyweight Champion put his hands on Michael Cole and assaulted Pat McAfee, who came to Cole's aid. This led to RAW general manager Adam Pearce suspending him as part of the storyline.

On this week's edition of RAW, Nick Aldis, who was filling in for Pearce, had a proposal for McAfee. He offered to book a match between the former NFL punter and Gunther for WWE Backlash. McAfee accepted the proposal, setting the stage for a huge collision in St. Louis, Missouri.

