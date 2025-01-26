"Can't wait to wrestle you" - WWE RAW Superstar sends heartfelt message to AEW's Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone recently celebrated her birthday. Many talents and legends wished The CEO, including a WWE star, who sent her a heartfelt message on social media.

Natalya is one of the greatest female performers in WWE history. She has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2007 and has also broken several Guinness World Records. During her time in the company, she made many lifelong friends, one of whom is the current TBS Champion. Although they work for different promotions now, they seem friendly.

Mone celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 26. Several people wished her on this special day. One of them was her former colleague Natalya, who said she wanted to wrestle her in the dungeon. The TBS Champion reposted it on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday @mercedesmone Can't wait to wrestle with you at the dungeon".

Check out her story here.

Screengrab of Mercedes Mone's Instagram Story (source: Mone's Instagram account)

Natalya also posted a throwback celebration picture with Mercedes Mone

Before dominating the AEW ring, Mercedes Mone wrestled for WWE for several years before leaving in 2022. She was one of the top stars in the promotion and was influential in the women's revolution. During her tenure, Mone had many historic moments and made friends like Bayley and Naomi, who were also present for her All Elite debut.

Given that they work for different promotions, Natalya posted a throwback picture of their time together in WWE, celebrating her birthday. Kayla Braxton, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Ruby Soho were also in the picture. The TBS Champion also reposted this on her Instagram Story. Natalya captioned it as follows:

"so many special moments...bts! @mercedesmone."

Check the post here.

Screengrab of Mone's Instagram Story (source: Mone's Instagram account)

It's good to see the TBS Champion receive some love from her former colleague on her special day.

