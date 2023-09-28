Captain Insano (aka Paul Wight) makes a cameo appearance on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to a hilarious cameo by none other than Captain Insano, aka Paul Wight.

The segment featured footage of Adam Cole celebrating Maxwell Jacob Friedman's victory over Samoa Joe on MJF's dad's boat, with Cole on crutches. Cole thanked MJF for bringing him to the location.

MJF then brought up Adam Cole, focusing on Roderick Strong and being late for his match against Samoa Joe. They talked about Adam's continuing friendship with Roderick Strong, with The Devil hesitant to accept Cole's explanation.

The AEW World Champion then took out his Dynamite Diamond ring, but Cole suspected something. After a back-and-forth, Adam Cole and MJF reconciled.

Both MJF and Adam Cole enjoyed their time on the boat with a twist awaited them. While Cole was fishing, all of a sudden, he caught a fish. It turned out to be Paul Wight in his Captain Insano gear, in the water with a fishing hook in his mouth.

However, Paul Wight joined them as he had beers together with Cole and MJF. This was Wight's first appearance as Captain Insano on AEW Dynamite since November 2022, when he made a cameo in a music video for The Acclaimed.

